Wings (WINGS) Price Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Wings has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $19,633.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wings has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One Wings coin can currently be purchased for $0.0562 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wings Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

