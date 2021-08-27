WINk (WIN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $433.71 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the dollar. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00013805 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.73 or 0.00388788 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.