WINkLink 1-Day Volume Tops $59.93 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. One WINkLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $471.57 million and approximately $59.93 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WINkLink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00053642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00135288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.81 or 0.00152107 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,871.16 or 0.99372960 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $489.41 or 0.00995142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.05 or 0.06413341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,719,859,246 coins and its circulating supply is 766,299,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINkLink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.