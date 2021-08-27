WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) Shares Up 1.1%

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.78 and last traded at $25.77. 352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

