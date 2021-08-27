WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the July 29th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

EMCB stock opened at $75.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.02. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $78.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 1,149.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 67,242 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $4,727,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $4,548,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $4,351,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares during the period.

