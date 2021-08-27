WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Shares Down 1.2%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.11 and last traded at $38.11. 616,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,209,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.57.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

