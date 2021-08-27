Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Position Boosted by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Wix.com makes up 2.8% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned 0.14% of Wix.com worth $23,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Wix.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Wix.com by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WIX. Raymond James lowered Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist reduced their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.37.

NASDAQ WIX traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.04 and a beta of 1.38. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $196.19 and a 52 week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

