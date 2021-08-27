Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 1,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 26,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.63.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSF)

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

