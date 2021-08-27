Woodcoin Market Cap Reaches $551,170.47 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 27th. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 56.1% against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $551,170.47 and $79,246.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0686 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,991.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.53 or 0.06641046 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.15 or 0.01294404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.33 or 0.00355834 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.00132664 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.12 or 0.00626882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.83 or 0.00330326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.91 or 0.00216175 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.