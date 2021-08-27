Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Cowen from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.77.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $25.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,818. The company has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.39. Workday has a 12 month low of $195.81 and a 12 month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,248,727.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135 in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

