Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $246.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.39. Workday has a 1 year low of $195.81 and a 1 year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Workday by 41.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $6,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

