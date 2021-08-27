Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $295.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.55% from the company’s previous close.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.92.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $246.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $195.81 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,361,313.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,556 shares of company stock worth $30,585,135. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,767,630,000 after purchasing an additional 267,666 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Workday by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,361 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 207,483 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,922 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

