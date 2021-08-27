Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $275.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $259.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$250.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.92.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $246.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.54 and a beta of 1.26. Workday has a 1-year low of $195.81 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.39.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $534,985,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 23.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,361 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth about $384,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Workday by 124.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Workday by 52.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

