Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $310.00 at Morgan Stanley

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s current price.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $246.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.39. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday has a one year low of $195.81 and a one year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,767,630,000 after acquiring an additional 267,666 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 23.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,361 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 207,483 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Workday by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after buying an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

