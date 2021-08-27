Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $330.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $300.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WDAY. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.92.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday stock opened at $246.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.39. Workday has a twelve month low of $195.81 and a twelve month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Workday by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.