World Token Price Tops $0.0287 on Exchanges (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. One World Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0287 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. World Token has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and $251,170.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, World Token has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00053453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00128898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.99 or 0.00152945 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,230.76 or 0.98369391 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.44 or 0.00994155 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.73 or 0.06621896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

World Token Profile

World Token launched on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,231,554 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

