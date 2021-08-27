Wrapped Bitcoin Hits One Day Volume of $223.95 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion and approximately $223.95 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $48,912.35 or 0.99711716 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00040767 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00067643 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00009515 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008657 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.35 or 0.00610250 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 197,774 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

