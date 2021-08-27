Wrapped BNB Market Cap Achieves $3.40 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and $1.54 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for $483.47 or 0.01020190 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00053326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00124778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.85 or 0.00153728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,443.38 or 1.00112376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.43 or 0.06641538 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,034,577 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

