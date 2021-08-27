Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $118.29 million and approximately $16.44 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for about $70.54 or 0.00145844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00052829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00053300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.00 or 0.00762910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00100058 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

