WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Update

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 217.8% from the July 29th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 8th.

Shares of WXXWY opened at $29.93 on Friday. WuXi Biologics has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $43.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an open-access biologics technology platform company, provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sales of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

