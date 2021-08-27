X-CASH Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $20,124.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $9.93 million and $20,124.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded up 47.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About X-CASH

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,142,562,058 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

