Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Update

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 496,700 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the July 29th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBIO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 80,949 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 17,598 shares during the period. 6.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenetic Biosciences stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.71.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,502.43% and a negative return on equity of 109.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

