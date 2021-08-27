Xensor (XSR) Market Cap Reaches $1.69 Million

Xensor (CURRENCY:XSR) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Xensor coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Xensor has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $96,789.00 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Xensor has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00052883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00053195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.99 or 0.00764264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00099717 BTC.

Xensor Profile

Xensor is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,640,661,096 coins. Xensor’s official message board is medium.com/@xensor.iot . Xensor’s official website is xensor.cc/index_en.html . Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services. “

Xensor Coin Trading

