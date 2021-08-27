Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,323,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,605 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.29% of Xerox worth $148,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,303,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,420,000 after buying an additional 5,521,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Xerox by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,828,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,993,000 after purchasing an additional 202,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Xerox by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,206,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,913,000 after purchasing an additional 703,437 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Xerox by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,134,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,610,000 after purchasing an additional 521,998 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter worth $57,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Shares of XRX stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,208. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

