Xiotri Reaches Market Cap of $592,518.76 (XIOT)

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. Xiotri has a market capitalization of $592,518.76 and $1,475.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xiotri coin can currently be purchased for approximately $134.11 or 0.00277283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Xiotri has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Xiotri alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00052829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00053300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.00 or 0.00762910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00100058 BTC.

About Xiotri

XIOT is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xiotri’s official website is xiotri.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Buying and Selling Xiotri

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xiotri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xiotri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.