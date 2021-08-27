XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine Sells 5,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $364,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,214,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,566,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $387,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $646,500.00.

On Monday, August 9th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $630,975.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, John Constantine sold 9,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $760,770.00.

On Monday, July 12th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $634,275.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $615,825.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $617,100.00.

NASDAQ XPEL traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.82. The company had a trading volume of 313,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,572. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.06 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.30.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in XPEL by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in XPEL by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after buying an additional 113,861 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in XPEL by 98,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in XPEL by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. 31.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

