XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $185.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.01% from the company’s previous close.

XPO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.92.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $87.49. 4,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,250. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.88. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.14.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $10,221,673.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,574,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock valued at $415,525,181. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

