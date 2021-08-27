Xponential Fitness Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith anticipates that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Xponential Fitness’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XPOF. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $11.14 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

