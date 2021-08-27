xRhodium Trading Down 20.5% Over Last Week (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a market cap of $1.04 million and $888.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005209 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004647 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00026028 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001023 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000473 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00035986 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

