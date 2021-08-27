XSGD (XSGD) Achieves Market Cap of $37.30 Million

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $37.30 million and approximately $29,655.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00053531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00125377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.77 or 0.00153342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,296.96 or 1.00388250 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $498.08 or 0.01035284 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.35 or 0.06702006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 52,637,140 coins and its circulating supply is 50,815,277 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

