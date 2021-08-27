XTRABYTES Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 29.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $196.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded down 38.9% against the US dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

