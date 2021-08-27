Xuez Price Reaches $0.0298 (XUEZ)

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, Xuez has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One Xuez coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Xuez has a market cap of $123,823.65 and approximately $64,362.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Xuez

XUEZ is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,121,640 coins and its circulating supply is 4,155,207 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xuez should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

