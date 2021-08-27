YAM V3 (YAM) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.86 Million

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001771 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, YAM V3 has traded 6% lower against the dollar. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $10.86 million and $476,766.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00052863 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00053018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.15 or 0.00759049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00100743 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,918,630 coins and its circulating supply is 12,535,242 coins. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

