Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.59.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YGR. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

In other Yangarra Resources news, Director Robert Weir sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total value of C$43,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 286,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$380,796.29. Also, Director Neil M. Mackenzie purchased 44,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,075,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,451,880.45. Insiders acquired 62,800 shares of company stock worth $82,575 in the last three months.

TSE:YGR opened at C$1.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.43. The stock has a market cap of C$108.86 million and a PE ratio of 5.04. Yangarra Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.42 and a 1-year high of C$1.73.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$28.53 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Yangarra Resources will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.