Yap Stone (YAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $325,805.05

Yap Stone (CURRENCY:YAP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. Yap Stone has a total market capitalization of $325,805.05 and $10,613.00 worth of Yap Stone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Yap Stone has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. One Yap Stone coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Yap Stone

YAP is a coin. It was first traded on October 24th, 2019. Yap Stone’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Yap Stone is medium.com/@yapstonecity . Yap Stone’s official website is www.yapstone.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “YAP CHAIN is a decentralized blockchain ecosystem that makes Smart City as a single unified computer that enables users to make smart payments, contract, MOU, voting, etc. without the involvement of a 3rd party, thus allowing users to enjoy convenient and secure city life. “

Yap Stone Coin Trading

