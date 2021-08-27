Ycash Market Cap Reaches $3.90 Million (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $22,173.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.79 or 0.00308389 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00139174 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.37 or 0.00174591 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007917 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002190 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,506,400 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

