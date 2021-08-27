Ycg LLC Has $60.61 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ycg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,716 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.9% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $60,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,041,990,000 after acquiring an additional 375,809 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 25,146 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,027 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $299.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.