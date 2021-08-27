YF Link (YFL) Hits Market Cap of $9.71 Million

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded up 34.5% against the US dollar. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for approximately $188.58 or 0.00385813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a total market cap of $9.71 million and approximately $357,431.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YF Link alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00052880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00053144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.01 or 0.00759060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00100390 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.