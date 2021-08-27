YGGDRASH (YEED) Market Cap Reaches $3.87 Million

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $10,751.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YGGDRASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00052829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00053300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.00 or 0.00762910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00100058 BTC.

YGGDRASH Coin Profile

YGGDRASH is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars.

