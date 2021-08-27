Yield Guild Games Market Cap Reaches $703.12 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for about $10.36 or 0.00021116 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $703.12 million and approximately $79.04 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded up 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00054335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00128288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.22 or 0.00153335 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,135.60 or 0.98121181 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $488.39 or 0.00995553 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.37 or 0.06656241 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,875,934 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

