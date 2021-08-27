Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) One Day Volume Tops $1.50 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00053599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00128637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.62 or 0.00152376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,308.71 or 0.98641328 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.45 or 0.01001450 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.22 or 0.06608026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

