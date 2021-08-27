Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Yokogawa Electric stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57. Yokogawa Electric has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $44.55.

Get Yokogawa Electric alerts:

Yokogawa Electric Company Profile

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Europe, Russia, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation and Control Business, Test and Measurement Business, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Yokogawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yokogawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.