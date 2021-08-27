Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Yokogawa Electric stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57. Yokogawa Electric has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $44.55.
Yokogawa Electric Company Profile
