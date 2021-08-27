yOUcash (YOUC) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $240,416.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get yOUcash alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00052880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00053144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.01 or 0.00759060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00100390 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,696,709,142 coins. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.