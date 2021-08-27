YPF Sociedad Anónima Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,327 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 522% compared to the average volume of 374 put options.

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.96. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

