Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $2,441,661.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,534 shares of company stock worth $4,409,566 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Barclays upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $131.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

