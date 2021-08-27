Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $12,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.6% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 33,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $5,901,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 13.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $60.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.59. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUMC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

