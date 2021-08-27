Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) Shares Up 0.1%

Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. 1,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 34,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16.

Get Yunhong International alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yunhong International in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Yunhong International in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Yunhong International in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yunhong International in the second quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Yunhong International by 66.0% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 67,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 26,770 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.