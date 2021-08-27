Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.85 Million

Brokerages predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will announce sales of $3.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.83 million and the highest is $10.15 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $650,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 492.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $21.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.12 million to $68.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $147.35 million, with estimates ranging from $84.46 million to $245.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

In related news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $30,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,917 shares of company stock worth $1,517,678 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $656,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after buying an additional 77,317 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,785,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,466,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,725,000 after buying an additional 56,809 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $64.18 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

