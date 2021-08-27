Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $732.46 Million

Equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will report $732.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $741.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $718.21 million. Comerica posted sales of $710.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

CMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Compass Point raised their price objective on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Comerica by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Comerica by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMA opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $79.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

