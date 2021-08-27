Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $355.99 Million

Analysts expect that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will report $355.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $357.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $354.50 million. Infinera posted sales of $340.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INFN shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other Infinera news, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at $212,144.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,864 shares of company stock worth $2,014,321 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Infinera by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,749,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,645,000 after acquiring an additional 293,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,228,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,733,000 after purchasing an additional 136,442 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 111.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,372,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,417 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,688,083 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,619,000 after purchasing an additional 230,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 7.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,702,000 after purchasing an additional 236,514 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61. Infinera has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

